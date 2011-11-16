November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date September 02, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.54

Reoffer Yield 1.134 pct

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 17, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $1.25

billion when fungible

ISIN US008281BA42

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.