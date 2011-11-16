Nov 16 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association.The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs).

PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 35300 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 36200 ICS-102 (22mm) 24400 ICS-103 (22MM) UNQ ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 31000 ICS-105 (25mm) UNQ ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 35400 ICS-107 (29MM) 38200 ICS-108 (30MM) 37500 ICS-109 (32MM) 38700 ICS-110 (34MM) 48500 ICS-301 (26mm) UNQ (Bangalore Commodity Desk)