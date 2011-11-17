(Refiles to fix dateline)

Nov 17 Shares of NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) fell 12 percent after the data storage equipment maker forecast its third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations, prompting at least four brokerages to cut their price targets on the stock.

The company, which makes disk storage units and software for holding and managing data, said it was witnessing cuts in technology spending by large corporations. [ID:nN1E7AF1RG]

Analysts said they were concerned about uncertainty for the company primarily in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and on hard disk drive (HDD) supply beyond December. [ID:nL3E7MH1CC]

BMO Capital analysts are cautious on the NetApp stock as they expect supply chain issues related to HDDs to increase pricing and impact the company's gross margins in the near term.

Analysts at Collins Stewart, who cut their rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy," said they expect the company to face a tough time in the next couple of quarters due to increased competition from EMC Corp EMC.N and turbulent macro trends.

Shares of NetApp fell to a six-week low of $35.78 in early trade on Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((rachana.khanzode@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: rachana.khanzode.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NETAPP/ SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.