NOvember 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler Canada Finance
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 25, 2015
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 100.605
Reoffer price 99.605
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.0 pct selling, 0.375 pct
M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0708794689
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)