November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 345 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 30, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.862
ISIN CH0143383963
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 112 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 29, 2014
Coupon 1.325 pct
Issue price 100.214
ISIN CH0143383971
* * * *
Tranche 3
increase Amount 180 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 24, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 102.519
Notes The issue size will total 355 million
swiss francs when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0143383948
Parent ISIN CH0135176318
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
