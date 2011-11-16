November (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Royal Bank of scotland Plc (RBS)
Guarantor RBS Covered Bonds LLP
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 23, 2016
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.837
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date November 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC,
Natixis, Danske & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
