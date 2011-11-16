November (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank of scotland Plc (RBS)

Guarantor RBS Covered Bonds LLP

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 23, 2016

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.837

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps

Payment Date November 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC,

Natixis, Danske & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

