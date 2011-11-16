November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe des Autoroutes
Paris-Rhin-Rhone
(APRR)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.647
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 372.3
bp
Over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Lloyds, Natixis,
SGCIB
Santander GBM & MUSI
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees XXX
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)