November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a global bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation

(IFC)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date November 23, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.5070

Spread Minus 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 23, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

(Reporting By Milner D'Souza)