November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CBB International Sukuk Company No.3 SPC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date November 22, 2018

Coupon 6.273 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 450 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Standard

Chartered Bank

Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.