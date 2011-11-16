European shares get tech support, Hexagon soars on M&A talk
LONDON, June 14 Recovering technology stocks gave European shares another leg up on Wednesday, while deal chatter sent Sweden's Hexagon soaring to a record high.
November 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CBB International Sukuk Company No.3 SPC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date November 22, 2018
Coupon 6.273 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 450 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citigroup & Standard
Chartered Bank
Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.
SEOUL, June 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9