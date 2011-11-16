SEOUL, Nov 17 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) >Unification Minister to speak on North-South unification. TOP STORIES >Woori Bank says to sue Citi, Merrill, RBS >Korea's GS E&C acquires OHL unit Inima for $312 ml >Samsung Elec buys U.S. healthcare equipment maker >STX wins $310 mln container ship order from Europe >Record trade at Kaesong park amid easing tensions

MARKETS >Seoul shares give up gains, end down 1.6 pct >S.Korea won dips on EU contagion threat,bonds rise

MARKET SNAPSHOTS *U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the banking system. *U.S. oil prices surged on Wednesday to close above $100 a barrel for the first time since June, propelled by news of a critical pipeline reversal that will ease a year-long oil glut in the Midwest. *Global equity markets and the euro slid on Wednesday, with U.S. stocks staging a late-day sell-off on a U.S. bank warning, amid growing doubts governments in Europe can contain the euro zone debt crisis. *Seoul shares fell on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains of more than 1 percent, hit by losses in financials including KB Financial Group and on growing fears about France amid speculation of a possible sovereign ratings downgrade.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >LG Chem Ltd has forecast annual profit of 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion). >POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, wiill cooperate with Italian automaker Fiat to boost its presence in the European automobile steel plate market. >Hyundai Motor Co's rating by local credit agencies is likely to be raised to 'AAA', according to financial industry sources. >Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has decided to split shares of Samsung LED as part of plans to merge with the company.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report

($1 = 1136.600 Korean Won) (Reporting by Seongbin Kang and Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)