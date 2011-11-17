RBS has upgraded Areva T&D India to 'hold' from 'sell' and has maintained its target price of 190 rupees after a 10 percent price correction. "...Strong order inflow of 15.2 billion rupees (in July-Sept, up 77 percent yoy) and improvement in working capital are encouraging," the brokerage house said in a note. It also said the company in a conference call said the trend of sharp price declines in the past three years seems to have slowed, possibly due to new norms introduced by Power Grid Corp, and a return to more sensible price behaviour by competitors. At 10.38 a.m, the stock was at 195.40 rupees down 2.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)