HONG KONG Nov 17 Debt financing and lending will become more important across Asia than the equity deals that currently dominate capital markets activity in the region, BofA's new Asia-Pacific head for corporate and investment banking told Reuters.

Asia's fixed income business has historically lacked the maturity, depth and volume compared with the U.S. and European markets.

But that is set to change, according to Bank of America's (BAC.N) Matthew Koder, who said on Thursday that debt activity from trade finance to corporate borrowing will rise in prominence across the region.

"It's going to become more important as the markets in Asia mature generally," said Koder, in his first interview since arriving at BofA from UBS AG UBSN.VX. "Right now, given where interest rates are, pushing out new maturities on your debt side is incredibly important and most top tier corporates don't need to be recapitalised."

Such a statement is a bold one for a banker such as Koder, who staked the bulk of his career on Asia's equity capital markets and is credited with being a major part of UBS's six-year run as the top equity underwriter across the Asia Pacific.

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Jacqueline Wong)

((elzio.barreto@thomsonreuters.com)(852)(2843-1608)(Reuters Messaging: elzio.barreto.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKOFAMERICA ASIA

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.