HONG KONG, Nov 18 (IFR) - Commodities trader Noble Group may dodge the downgrade bullet, even after poor Q3 results, but the company has its work cut out to convince investors its risk management is robust enough to withstand increasingly volatile markets.

A downgrade could be catastrophic for the company, taking its rating into junk territory and triggering forced selling from investors who are not allowed to hold sub-investment grade assets.

Its bonds are already trading at levels comparable to a BB+ rated company, with investors awaiting rating agency verdicts.

Standard & Poor's has warned of a downgrade, Moody's has a negative outlook, and Fitch has lowered its outlook to stable from positive. All three agencies currently have the Singapore-listed, Hong Kong-headquartered company in the lowest investment grade category.

"It is less likely to get into high yield category primarily because the company has put in a lot of effort to get upgraded to investment grade and they will not want to give it up easily, unless they surprise again in the next quarter. The rating also matters to their counterparties in some of the businesses," said Harsh Agarwal, Head Desk Strategist with Credit Suisse.

Earlier this month, the company posted a net loss of USD17.5 million for the three months ended September, hurt by unrealized mark-to-market losses, compared with a net profit of USD157 million a year earlier.

That triggered a collapse in its bonds with longer maturities facing the brunt of the selling. Its 8.5% perpetual bonds tumbled to 72 from 85, and its 2020 bonds fell 9 points to 85 cents on the dollar. The 2013 bonds fell 6 points to around par.

"The credit curve is quite flat so investors are better off holding the shorter bonds," said Bharat Shettigar, credit analyst with Standard Chartered Bank.

"It is quite important for the company to convince rating agencies the things are not as bad as suggested by the Q3 numbers. The timing of the cash flow from the Brazilian acquisition is also critical."

Standard & Poor's is the most hawkish of the three agencies, having put its BBB- rating on review for a possible downgrade - a decision which is expected within 90 days.

"We need to talk to them about the very weak Q3 and if the underlying reasons for the loss and weak profit margins and cash flows are persisting in Q4," said Christopher Lee, S&P analyst.

"It is difficult to do spinoffs and IPOs in this environment, so we need to see how cashflows will improve," he said referring to the company's cash injection plans.

The company has a plan to raise USD700 million via a planned listing of its agriculture division next year. The business is primarily made up of soybean crushing in Argentina, Brazil and China, sugarcane mills in Brazil as well as other businesses such as cotton, coffee, cocoa and other grains.

"If we are satisfied the declining profitability trend is temporary and it can raise capital to restore its financial strength within a reasonable timeframe, the rating will not be lowered," said Lee.

When asked about its fourth quarter performance, the company was guarded about disclosing details.

"We are committed to and are confident that we will maintain our investment grade rating," said the company CFO Robert van der Zalm in an emailed response.

While a repeat of the third quarter shock was unlikely, it is putting the company's risk management practices under scrutiny.

"We expect a significantly stronger performance in the fourth quarter," said John Rachmat, RBS analyst, who said the loss was a one-off occurrence.

"In my opinion there is some degree of failure in the risk management practices within Noble. This is a longer term concern and investors will look for signs there is improvement in the risk management practices."

A slowing global economy and worries about a possible recession have lowered demand for commodities, and the heightened volatility has increased risks for commodity traders.

Bonds from other commodities traders suffered in the wake of Noble's poor results. A 2020 issue from rival Olam International fell by 5 points to 85 cents on the dollar. The credit subsequently recovered, though, after the company reported a rise in net profit.

"The question is whether the quarterly loss is one off or whether there are deeper problems with their (Noble's) risk management. In the past, they have managed risks quite well given the volatile nature of the commodities business," said Standard Chartered Bank's Shettigar, while adding that risk management in the carbon credit would be a challenge because of the lack of hedging tools. (Umesh Desai is Senior Analyst, IFR & Reuters. Editing by Julian Baker)