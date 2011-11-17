November 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 22, 2012

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date November 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Duesseldorf

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 200 million

Euro when fungible

ISIN DE000EAA0BW4

Data supplied by International Insider.