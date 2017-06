NEW DELHI Nov 17 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) on Thursday floated two tenders seeking 650,000 barrels of sweet crude each for January and February loading, documents showed on Thursday.

The tender for both the months will close on Nov. 23 with bids remaining valid until Nov. 25.

MRPL on Wednesday did not award a tender to buy sweet crude for January loading as offers were high, a trade source said.

The company operates a 236,400-barrel-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in southern India. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)