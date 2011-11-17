* At least three analysts cut ratings, four slash price targets

Nov 17 Shares of NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) fell 12 percent after the data storage equipment maker said flooding in Thailand could potentially be the biggest swing factor on its results in the second half, and forecast third-quarter profit below analysts' expectations.

The company, which makes disk storage units and software for holding and managing data, also said it was witnessing cuts in technology spending by large corporations. [ID:nN1E7AF1RG]

Prices of hard disk drive (HDD) have jumped as the flooding has created a shortage of the major component used in personal computers. [ID:nN1E79R1TO]

NetApp's Chief Executive Tom Georgens said the company had enough HDD inventory to meet the demand through the end of December but was uncertain beyond the third quarter.

Analysts said they expected supply chain issues related to HDDs to increase pricing and impact the company's gross margins in the near term.

They were also concerned about the uncertainty for the company on its HDD supply beyond December, federal spending and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Citigroup analysts, who have a "buy" rating on the stock, said as much as 20 percent of NetApp's product sales are subject to forward pricing agreements, which preclude the company from making price adjustments and could result in near-term earnings volatility.

Shares of NetApp fell to a six-week low of $35.68 in morning trading on Nasdaq.

