November 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vinci SA
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.667
Reoffer price 100.179
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 15, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
ISIN CH0142821393
