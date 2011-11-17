* Shares jump up as much as 44 pct
* IPO raised $114.3 mln in proceeds
(Adds analyst comments, background)
By Aman Shah
Nov 17 Shares of consumer review website
Angie's List (ANGI.O) surged as much as 44 percent on their
market debut Thursday as investors continued to lap up internet
offerings, but concerns about the company's profitability could
loom on the stock.
The company saw its shares touch a high of $18.75, a day
after pricing its IPO at the high end of its expected price
range of $11-$13. [ID:nN1E7AF21A]
The stock's surge on day one mirrors equally solid debuts of
other internet sites such as LinkedIn LNKD.N, Groupon Inc
(GRPN.O) and Zillow (Z.O), but their stocks have shed some gains
since getting listed.
Angie's debut on the market could also turn the spotlight on
competitors like Yelp, which is expected to go public soon.
[ID:nN1E7A71XE]
Shares of Angie's were up 20 percent at $15.60 in afternoon
trading.
However, some analysts were cautious about the stock's
ability to sustain the momentum as the company is yet to turn a
profit.
"The stock does not have a fundamental footprint that is
going to give investors confidence over the longer term,"
IPOfinancial.com President David Menlow told Reuters.
For the nine months ended Sept 30, the company recorded
revenue of $62.6 million, but posted a net loss of $43.2
million, compared with revenue of $42.9 million and a net loss
of $19 million in the same period a year ago.
The Indianapolis-based company, which allows members to
view, rate and review local businesses, offers services in more
than 550 categories to over a million paid members in 175 local
markets in the U.S.
"Penetration rates in some of the larger geographic markets
lag the mid-sized markets... so maybe, the platform isn’t really
geared for the larger markets," Menlow said.
Angie's offering consisted of 8.8 million shares, of which
the company sold 6.3 million shares. The rest were sold by
stockholders, including some members of its senior management.
Angie Hicks and Bill Oesterle, who co-founded the company in
Columbus, Ohio in 1995, were amongst the selling stockholders,
diluting their ownership to 6.3 percent and 1.5 percent.
In its IPO filing, the company said it intends to use
proceeds from the offering to fund its advertising strategy to
drive membership growth.
The IPO, which was underwritten by a group of eight banks
led by BofA Merrill Lynch, raised $114.3 million in proceeds.
(Reporting by Aman Shah and Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore;
Editing by Joyjeet Das and Anil D'Silva)
((aman.shah@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
aman.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: ANGIE'SLIST/
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.