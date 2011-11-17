(Follows alerts)

Nov 17 Audio technology licensor Dolby Labs Inc posted a better-than-expected fourth quarter on higher growth in its broadcast market, and forecast 2012 profit above estimates.

The company sees full-year adjusted earnings of $2.71-$3.02 per share on revenue of $910-970 million, while analysts were expecting $2.66 per share in earnings on revenue of $982.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $79.1 million, or 71 cents per share, from $65 million, or 57 cents per share, a year ago.

Licensing revenue grew 15 percent in the quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 81 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $243.8 million from $227.8 million a year ago.

Analysts expected fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $230.3 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)