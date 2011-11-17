SEOUL, Nov 18 Following is a list of events in South Korea as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets. (Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at kr.rtrs@gmail.com)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN KOREA (ALL TIMES LOCAL) TOP STORIES >Samsung says alters tablet to avoid German ban >Financial regulators to launch Asia FSB group >Woori, Shinhan battle for troubled Tomato Savings >Daewoo Shipbuilding wins $500 mln ship order >South Korea's S-Oil to sell gasoil 2012 term cargo

MARKETS >Seoul shares post solid gains but volatility seen >S.Korea won bounces back on euro recovery MARKET SNAPSHOTS *Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on Thursday, scared by the market's sudden fall through a key technical level brought on by more worries about Europe's debt troubles.

*Oil prices tumbled on Thursday, with U.S. crude dropping 4 percent as investors booked profits a day after after a surge to five-month highs tested key technical levels. *World stocks and oil prices slumped on Thursday on heightening debt contagion fears after Spain's borrowing costs jumped to almost 7 percent at a debt auction - a level seen as unsustainable by many investors. *Seoul shares finished 1.1 percent higher on Thursday after volatile trade, lifted by rises in technology issues and shipyards, but gains may not be sustainable amid persistent doubts about the euro zone's stability, analysts said.

IN THE KOREAN PRESS Following is a summary of local press reports translated by Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. >POSCO signed has signed an MOU to supply magnesium and advanced materials to Toyota Tsusho Corp.

Latest KR stock report Latest money report Latest stocks KR press digest KR main diary KR IPO diary Global Markets report Oil Markets report New York Stocks Asia stock outlook Emerging markets report (Reporting by Iktae Park and Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)