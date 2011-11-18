SEOUL Nov 18 CJ Group companies said they would acquire a 40 percent stake in Korea Express for 1.91 trillion won ($1.7 billion), a 3 percent discount to the initial takeover offer.

CJ Cheiljedang and unlisted logistics unit CJ GLS said in regulatory filings said late on Thursday that they had also obtained the right to sell some of Korea Express' outstanding debt to major shareholders Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Asiana Airlines.

In October, subsidiaries of food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ sold a $300 million stake in Samsung Life to finance its takeover of the country's biggest logistics firm.

($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)