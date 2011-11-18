SEOUL Nov 18 Seoul shares declined on Friday, weighed by refiners and shipyards as investors dumped cyclical sectors and sought out safer assets amid deepening fears of global contagion from Europe's debt crisis.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 416 billion won ($368 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight session, and institutions dumped a net 169 billion won, selling shares for a fourth consecutive session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 2 percent at 1,839.17 points.

($1 = 1130.550 Korean Won)