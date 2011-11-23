* Not just a strong yen holding back corporate Japan
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Nov 23 A sign hanging opposite
Tadashi Yanai's spacious 31st floor Tokyo office reads: 'Change
or die'. The head of Japan's leading apparel chain, Fast
Retailing (9983.T), believes it's a message corporate Japan must
heed.
As Japan's lost decade stretches into a lost generation, the
nation and its corporations face ever starker choices as
grinding competition in foreign markets, fading opportunities at
home, and a soaring yen expose the failings of slow moving
management and a hesitancy to engage with the rest of the world.
Toyota Motor (7203.T) remains the world's biggest automaker
by value, but has seen market share slip to General Motors
(GM.N) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and has South Korea's
Hyundai (005380.KS) in its rear-view mirror.
Sony (6758.T), a benchmark of consumer electronic cool in
the 1980s, is on track for a fourth straight annual loss as it
struggles against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and another South Korean
champion, Samsung Electronics 005930.K, while gamers'
long-time darling Nintendo, heading for a first annual loss, has
investors fretting it's standing still as smartphones bleed it
of customers. [ID:nL3E7LR0WV]
A deepening accounting scandal at camera and medical device
maker Olympus Corp (7733.T) is not helping the mood at Japan
Inc.
"There is no choice but to change. Those that don’t will
fail," says Yanai, a rare example of entrepreneurial success
that made him Japan's richest man last year and in 2009.
The postwar generation of business leader that helped lift
Japan from the rubble of defeat is gone, says Yanai, replaced by
'salarymen'. "In their world, stability is the norm. You need
managers instead that are going to seek out change," he says.
The conservative steadfastness of much of corporate Japan
means minimal churn in business rankings and offers little
sustenance to new ventures cowering beneath a canopy of creaking
conglomerates.
Typically, fewer than 5 percent of Japan's companies are
newly registered, compared with nearer one in 7 in Britain,
Germany and the United States, noted the American Chamber of
Commerce in Japan, citing a World Bank study.
Japan needs to "aggressively" support venture firms, says
Satoshi Amagai, a former Sony executive who managed the consumer
electronics maker's Aibo robot dog business.
Amagai made his own radical change last year. After 31
years, he quit, saying Sony was more in the grip of accountants
than innovators. He set up a venture selling vein recognition
technology developed by Sony as an alternative to fingerprint
scans.
During Japan's corporate heyday, Sony and other corporations
had all the ingredients for success: a low yen, low labor costs
and a competitive edge in analog technologies, Amagai said.
For Yanai, transformation means turning his retail business,
and its flagship Uniqlo brand, into the world's biggest clothes
retailer -- putting it on every major shopping street in the
world over the next 10 years.
That would unplug its fortunes from a stagnant home market.
FROM HELP TO HINDRANCE
That domestic market of 127 million people was once
corporate Japan's biggest asset, a springboard that launched the
likes of Toyota and Sony to global dominance, says Hitoshi
Mizorogi, CEO and chairman of leading semiconductor slicing
machinery maker Disco Corp (6146.T).
Now, he adds, it's a snag that leaves Japan Inc. trailing
foreign rivals.
"South Korea has a small population and is a small market
and that meant the Koreans had to go overseas," says Mizorogi,
speaking above the bustle at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Some of that bourse babble was about the latest dent to the
battered image of Japanese companies after Olympus admitted to
hiding losses it began accumulating in the wake of Japan's asset
bubble collapse two decades earlier.
"Japan provided a sense of security. I think that's the
difference," Mizorogi says. It allowed corporations to sprawl
into unwieldy conglomerates making everything from beard
trimmers to nuclear reactors.
Within three decades, government statisticians project a
population decline of 20 million people -- unless the Japanese
start having more babies. That unprecedented decline is like
losing a city the size of Boston every year.
The consumers who are left will be forking out more tax to
pay for higher welfare spending and to service national debt
already exceeding $10 trillion.
"The impact of this on Japan is going to be absolutely
huge," says Alex Kerr, who in 2002 published "Dogs and Demons:
Tales from the Dark Side of Japan", criticising the collusion
between business, bureaucrats and politicians that unleashed a
tsunami of pork barrel construction, cementing over rivers and
building roads to nowhere -- adding to a bloated national debt.
And there are precious few foreign workers to take up the
slack. In 2008, according to the OECD, non-Japanese accounted
for just 0.3 percent of the workforce, behind South Korea with
2.2 percent and Germany where one in 10 workers is an immigrant.
That structural handicap has been looming for years, but
until the Lehman shock pushed the global economy into a downturn
-- making the yen a sanctuary for investors and a burden for
exporters -- burgeoning markets overseas provided profits that
put off any day of reckoning.
Exports account for around only a tenth of Japan's economy,
significantly less than before the recession.
Earlier this month, Economy Minister Motohisa Furukawa was
grim, describing the outlook for Japan's economy as
"increasingly severe", as the euro zone debt crisis added to
uncertainty and the yen's strength defied intervention.
Disco, which makes two thirds of its revenue overseas, but
builds most of its slicers and grinders in Japan, can hang on
for now, but if the yen gets stronger, it may have to decouple
much of that production from Japan, Mizorogi reveals.
JAPANESE AREN'T REVOLTING
Beyond the swing of forex rates and the fortunes of foreign
markets, Mizorogi points to a more intractable malaise that
handicaps all of Japan -- political apathy and a lack of
government policy initiatives.
"I think there's a big political problem here," he says,
noting the high taxes companies pay and the inability of the
ruling class to win trade concessions with the rest of the
world.
He's not alone.
"The Number One problem as I saw it, and still see it today,
is the absence of a centre of political accountability, the
absence of a political steering wheel," said Karl van Wolferen,
who, in 1989, at the pinnacle of Japan's economic miracle,
published "The Enigma of Japanese Power", a landmark book that
exposed fault lines in the country's power structure that have
bedevilled it since.
Japan's fleeting moment of political transformation came in
2009 when the Democratic Party ended half a century of almost
unbroken rule by the Liberal Democratic Party. A year later, the
shake-up had juddered to a halt amid squabbling and policy back
pedalling that, among other things, has hampered efforts to
rebuild after the March 11 earthquake and tsunmai.
"There were a lot of hopes after the tsunami and Fukushima
nuclear catastrophe, and there were many articles written about
how finally Japan was going to wake up and change. But these
events seem instead to have spurred a flight back to the old
order," says Kerr.
The change Japan craves in its executive suites needs to
begin on the streets, says Nicholas Benes, head of the Board
Director Training Institute of Japan.
"If people got a little angrier, if it just popped a bit, it
could easily be a turning point, and when it trips it tends to
trip significantly," he explains.
But so far, there's been little sign of outrage from
Japanese bemoaning their lot in a harsher global economy.
While ripples of protest spread throughout the rest of the
industrialized world, with 'occupy' camps springing up in parks
and squares of U.S. and European cities, the Japanese are quiet.
A protest called to occupy Tokyo's Roppongi district -- a
favoured hang-out of the city's well-to-do, including foreign
bankers, and the location of Yanai's office -- attracted just 80
people, according to local press reports.
Beyond some anti-nuclear demonstrations, the only group
getting out the placards are farmers, and they just want the
status quo, fearful the government will commit to joining the
Trans Pacific Pact free trade zone of nations.
Sitting at the meeting table in his office, Yanai dismisses
those who oppose a more open Japan, easier for companies to get
in and out, as "idiots."
"We have to convince the world there won't be any more
inward looking policies," says the apparel tycoon.
"If we don't, there is no future."
