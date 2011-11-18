BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. infrastructure fund growth to lift alternative manager growth
* Fitch - growth in infrastructure funds at alternative investment managers could have meaningful positive impact on fee-earning assets under management
November 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower ST Galler Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 16, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.436
Reoffer price 99.686
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) UBS & KBSG
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0142132023
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Fitch - growth in infrastructure funds at alternative investment managers could have meaningful positive impact on fee-earning assets under management
* Lpl financial llc- black box pension advocates has joined lpl's broker/dealer platform and aligned with global retirement partners