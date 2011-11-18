November 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower ST Galler Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 16, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.436

Reoffer price 99.686

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) UBS & KBSG

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0142132023

