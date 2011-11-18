November 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Capgemini
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2016
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.665
Reoffer price 99.665
Spread 325 basis pints
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 29, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan &
Societe Generale CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011149954
