Nov 18 Private equity firm Blackstone Group is set to buy a portfolio of 16 office buildings for about $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The buildings, spread across half-dozen U.S. cities, are currently owned by a Morgan Stanley real-estate fund, which acquired them when it bought Glenborough Realty Trust in 2006, the business daily said.

The real estate fund decided to transfer the remaining buildings to Blackstone rather than repay some $820 million in loans due in December, the paper reported.

Blackstone is talking to lenders to arrange financing for the acquisition, the Journal said.

The private equity firm has been buying up commercial real estate, despite fears of a downturn in the U.S. economy. Last month, it agreed to buy 82 suburban office properties for $1.08 billion from Duke Realty Corp. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)