* Regulatory control seen as biggest hurdle for foreigners
* Only 11 of 47 foreign insurers posted profits last year
* Some have cut stake in China unit or pulled out completely
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Dec 7 Ten years ago, foreign
insurers were lining up to celebrate China's entry into the
World Trade Organisation, eager to tap what was certain to
become the world's next big insurance frontier.
A decade on, it is mainly the local insurers that are
celebrating.
Four out of five foreign insurers are suffering losses in
their China operations, strangled by tight regulatory controls
and intense competition from local rivals who, the foreigners
complain, enjoy unfair advantages. Some foreign firms are
heading in the opposite direction, reducing their exposure to
China or pulling out completely.
"Expectations have not been lived up to," said Chris Kaye, a
Hong Kong-based partner at the Boston Consulting Group. "When
you look at some of the business plans for entry...and look at
the actual delivery performance, there has been a big shortfall.
What we’re seeing now is a re-evaluation of what it takes to
win."
China's WTO entry did indeed herald a boom. Over the past 10
years, insurers have seen annual premiums jump six-fold to 1.5
trillion yuan ($236 billion). There is room for further growth,
backed by a rising middle class in a country with 1.3 billion
people.
That boom has produced clear winners, just not
among the foreign players. China Life Insurance Co (2628.HK)
(601628.SS) and Ping An Insurance (2318.HK) (601318.SS) have
grown into the world's first and second-largest insurers by
market valuation, respectively, in part thanks to the financial
crisis hitting foreign insurers globally. They and non-life
stalwart PICC have truly cashed in on the great China insurance
sector boom.
On paper, China has played by the rules. Beijing, which will
mark its 10-year anniversary since joining the WTO on Dec. 11,
has technically stuck to its promises to open the sector it made
to gain entry to the WTO.
China pledged to allow foreign firms “effective management
control" in life insurance joint ventures, but it limited
foreign stakes to 50 percent while letting them choose their
partners freely. Beijing also promised to phase out geographical
restrictions on where they could operate.
Analysts say while China has met the letter of the law, in
practice, the playing field is far from level.
"Regulatory hurdles are a big challenge," said Alex Wong,
Shanghai-based partner of PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FACTBOX: China's WTO pledges [ID:nL4E7MS0VD]
GRAPHIC: Insurer assets and market share
link.reuters.com/bes45s
New China Life aims for $690 mln IPO [ID:nL5E7MU3K2]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Foreign insurance firms, for example, must endure lengthy
and often inconsistent bureaucratic procedures to open a
provincial branch, severely retarding their pace of expansion.
Sino-foreign life insurance joint ventures have seen their
growth typically capped to two provinces a year, a pace that
would require at least 17 years to build a nationwide network,
Wong noted.
Foreign banks also have faced similar regulatory controls
over their expansion, but their limited retail presence as well
as their focus on lending to multinational firms, most of which
are based in major cities, have made business more profitable.
But for insurers, which target Chinese individuals or
companies, having a large sales force is crucial, analysts say.
"The licensing restriction has led to many other problems,
such as inability to gain economies of scale, weak brand
recognition...and in some cases, disadvantage in talent wars,"
said Sally Yim, senior credit officer of rating agency Moody's
Investors Service. "These are the hidden costs that had not been
expected by foreign insurers."
In terms of ownership, foreign insurers can only enter
China's life insurance market by setting up a joint venture with
a local firm and their stake is capped at 50 percent.
Non-life insurers are allowed full control of their local
unit, but are barred from selling compulsory third-party motor
insurance policies, which puts them at a significant
disadvantage in the lucrative auto insurance sector.
IN THE RED
China's life insurance sector, crowded with 61 players, is
dominated by China Life and Ping An, which combined make up
close to 50 percent of the entire market. The non-life space is
dominated by PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (2328.HK), which
holds a 37 percent market share.
Foreign players have clearly failed to cash in. Of the 47
foreign insurers and JVs operating in China last year, only 11
made a profit, according to Moody's.
Despite their numbers, the foreign share of China's life
insurance market has shrunk to less than 5 percent from a peak
of 8.9 percent in 2005, according to the sector regulator, the
China Insurance Regulatory Commission. The non-life piece of the
pie is but a sliver at around 1 percent.
By contrast, foreign insurers command a more than 50 percent
market share in both life and non-life arena in Hong Kong,
Singapore and Malaysia.
In China, their troubles have been compounded by an influx
of local entrants in recent years, some of which now boast much
wider sales networks, while a growing number of major Chinese
banks also have made forays into the industry, threatening the
main sales channel for some foreign insurers. [ID:nL3E6MJ0FX]
Frustrated and disillusioned by the slow pace of
deregulation and increasing local competition, firms such as AXA
SA (AXAF.PA) and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) have reduced
ownership in their China joint ventures over the past year. New
York Life [NYLIN.UL] quit China completely in January.
STATUS QUO
The main regulatory hurdle facing non-life insurers is the
lack of access to compulsory third-party motor insurance
policies. Analysts say this greatly hinders their ability to
compete in the auto insurance market, which makes up more than
70 percent of non-life premiums.
According to a PriceWaterhouseCoopers survey released on
Monday, most of the 28 life and non-life insurers expect their
market share to stagnate around current levels over the next
three years. It also showed that the level of commitment of
foreign insurers toward China has been falling since 2008.
Despite the gloomy outlook, analysts say it is unlikely that
foreign insurers will abandon the Chinese market altogether
given its potential. They also need to be in the world's
second-largest economy to ward off a slowdown in United States
and Europe.
BCG estimates that China's gross written premiums will grow
around 11 percent every year between 2010-2017, compared with an
annual pace of about 4 percent in the United States, 2 percent
in Japan and less than 1 percent in Britain.
"It's very important for investors to participate in the
China story. There's not much growth in the U.S. and Europe and
if you look eastward, China remains an attractive market,"
Moody's Yim said.
But just how much of that growth foreign insurers will be
able to capture in the long run remains far from clear.
($1 = 6.3597 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Brian Rhoads and Matt Driskill)
((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 21 6104 1789)(Reuters
Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA INSURANCE/FOREIGN
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.