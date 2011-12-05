* Samsung shares up 2.2 pct in flat market
SEOUL, Dec 5 Shares in Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd (005930.KS) rose more than 2 percent on Monday after
Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) bid to halt U.S. sales of its Galaxy line
of products was rejected, easing concern of slowing growth in
its telecom business, which generates revenue of $13 billion per
quarter.
The U.S court ruling deprived the iPhone and iPad maker of
crucial leverage in a global patent battle between the two
companies, and paved the way for Samsung to sustain its strong
smarpthone sales momentum. [ID:nN1E7B11CC]
The two companies are locked in a bruising legal battle that
includes more than 20 cases in 10 countries, but none of them
carries more significance than the U.S. case, as it is the most
important market for Samsung.
Samsung surpassed Apple as the world's top smartphone maker
in the third quarter and a ruling to temporarily halt U.S. sales
of Galaxy smartphones could have negatively affected its growth
momentum just as Apple released the iPhone 4S in early October.
"We believe the legal uncertainties between Samsung and
Apple are waning, or put in another way, the situation is
turning positive for Samsung," said Nomura analyst CW Chung.
Morgan Stanley analysts said the ruling removed the
worst-case scenario for Samsung's operating profit of a hit of
as much as $1.5 billion and was "clearly a major and favourable
event" for the company.
Samsung reported a record 2.5 trillion won ($2.2 billion)
operating profit at its telecommunications business for the
third quarter, aided by healthy sales of its flagship Galaxy
line of smartphones. It has forecast better handset results for
the current quarter.
NOT ALL BAD FOR APPLE
Apple first sued Samsung in the United States in April,
saying the company's smartphones and tablets slavishly copied
its iPhone and iPad.
Samsung shot back, suing Apple for infringing on its
telecommunications technology.
"It's not all bad for Apple, with a view to the final
decision on those intellectual property rights that will come
down at the end of the main proceeding," said Florian Mueller,
an independent intellectual property expert. "It's possible that
Apple will get a more favourable outcome on some of the asserted
rights in the main proceeding."
The two will go to trial in the United States on July 30
next year.
Apple could still prevail in the overall lawsuit, but its
inability to win a quick halt to Galaxy sales in the United
States comes as the stakes skyrocket in one of the fastest
growing electronics markets.
Samsung has moved quickly to avoid alleged patent
infringements by releasing tweaked tablets and smartphones in
Germany and the Netherlands.
"Accounting for the recent results of lawsuits, we see
Apple's design patents are either not regarded as legally
protectable or are easily circumvented by competitors," said
Chung at Nomura.
Shares in Samsung, Asia's most valuable technology company,
were up 1.7 percent by 0408 GMT after climbing as high as 2.2
percent in a flat market .KS11.
The stock hit a record high of 1.08 million won last week,
partly helped by expectations of solid performance of the
company's smartphone and chip business in the fourth quarter.
($1 = 1131.4500 won)
