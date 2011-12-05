UPDATE 3-Australia's Crown says China staff now charged, ending 8-month limbo
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
SEOUL Dec 5 Seoul shares crawled up on Monday following a steep rally last week, with investors treading lightly ahead of a key European summit.
Losses were led by banking shares such as Shinhan Financial Group, but Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained after a favourable U.S court ruling.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.36 percent at 1,922.90 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
June 13 Britain's competition regulator said Heineken's proposed takeover of Punch Taverns would face an in-depth investigation unless the Dutch brewer offers to address competition concerns around 33 pubs.