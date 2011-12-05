SEOUL Dec 5 Seoul shares crawled up on Monday following a steep rally last week, with investors treading lightly ahead of a key European summit.

Losses were led by banking shares such as Shinhan Financial Group, but Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained after a favourable U.S court ruling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.36 percent at 1,922.90 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)