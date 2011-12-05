BRIEF-Vestjysk Bank: group of long-term investors submits voluntary offer
* SAID MONDAY GROUP OF LONG-TERM DANISH INVESTORS RESOLVED TO SUBMIT VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN VESTJYSK BANK
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) has promoted Darren Tan to chief financial officer, replacing Soon Tit Koon who is retiring.
Tan, 41, has been the bank's deputy chief financial officer since May 2011. He joined OCBC in 2007 after 13 years at Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.
Soon, 60, joined OCBC in September 2002 as CFO. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)
OSLO, June 13 Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to rise further over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a stronger than expected increase over the last three months.