SINGAPORE Dec 5 Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) has promoted Darren Tan to chief financial officer, replacing Soon Tit Koon who is retiring.

Tan, 41, has been the bank's deputy chief financial officer since May 2011. He joined OCBC in 2007 after 13 years at Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Soon, 60, joined OCBC in September 2002 as CFO. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)