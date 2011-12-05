Dec 5 Canadian and U.S. regional banks are poised to gain market share in businesses being exited by their European counterparts who are suffering from funding difficulties, UBS said in a note to clients.

European banks like France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) are considering selling billions of dollars in assets as they look to boost capital levels and shrink their balance sheets.

The banks are also paring down certain business lines like leveraged buyout funding, investment banking activities leaving the door open for competitors.

"We continue to prefer the Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) due to higher growth in Latin America and Asia, the potential for continued capital deployment.. For US mid-cap regionals, our top pick is KeyCorp (KEY.N) while our least preferred name is Huntington (HBAN.O)," the brokerage said.

UBS said U.S. regional banks may also gain from their larger U.S. rivals needing to shrink risk-weighted assets.

Despite revenue growth slowing down and high consumer indebtedness, Canadian banks' defensive qualities should ensure continued outperformance among global banks in 2012, the brokerage said.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((jochelle.mendonca@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: jochelle.mendonca.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CANADIANUSBANKS/RESEARCH UBS

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.