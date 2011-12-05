December 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Linde Finance BV
Guarantor Linde AG
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.149
Reoffer price 99.149
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 170.2
bp over the 4.25 pct Bund due July
2016
Payment Date Decembere 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Morgan Stanley &
Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
Issuance Programme
ISIN XS0718526790
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.