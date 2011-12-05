December 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Rentenbank
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date March 2, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 105.095
Reoffer price 105.095
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0597914279
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.