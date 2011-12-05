Dec 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 100 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date September 02, 2016

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.616

Reoffer price 101.616

Payment Date December 16, 2011

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 800 million Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0669838541

Data supplied by International Insider.