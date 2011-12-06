SINGAPORE Dec 6 Singapore's largest taxi
operator ComfortDelGro announced an increase in its
basic taxi fares, in a move that could push up inflation in the
city-state that is currently running around two-year highs.
ComfortDelGro, the dominant player in an industry which also
has around half-a-dozen other competitors, including SMRT Corp
, said the move was part of an overall fare structure
revision and cited increasing demand for transport services in
the city-state.
The flagdown fares will go up between 20-70 Singapore cents
while the fares on per meter basis will go up by as much as
nearly 6 percent, according to Reuters calculations.
"Strong population growth and an increase in
tourist arrivals have resulted in a significant spike in demand
for taxi services throughout the day - even during traditionally
'off-peak' hours," the company said in a statement late on
Monday.
ComfortDelGro said the new fare structure will come into
effect from December 12. It will be its first fare revision
since 2007.
Song Seng Wun, regional economist at CIMB Research, said the
fare increase would be inflationary although the full impact
will be felt early next.
A trader in Singapore said other taxi operators may follow
ComfortDelGro's move.
Transportation carries a weighting of 16 percent of
Singapore's overall inflation. In October the transport
component of Singapore's consumer price index went up by 10.5
percent year-on-year, faster than the 5.4 percent rise in the
overall index.
Singapore's year-on-year inflation remains high by
historical standards but is probably easing amid a slowing
economy. Its central bank expects inflation of 2.5 to 3.5
percent next year, down from around 5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)