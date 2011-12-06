(Changes attribution, adds World Bank's comment)
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, Dec 6 Three small banks in southern
Vietnam that are facing liquidity problems will merge to form a
larger bank, the central bank said on Tuesday, the first move to
restructure the nation's banking sector.
Vietnam's economy, which has been struggling with the
highest inflation in Asia, is beginning to stabilise, but it has
more to do and "vulnerabilities in the financial sector need to
be addressed without delay," the International Monetary Fund
Domestic banks have been struggling to cut loans to help
control inflation and reduce rising bad debt ratios.
The three banks, all based in Ho Chi Minh City, have
temporarily lost payment abilities and have agreed to merge
after the State Bank of Vietnam's injects cash, the central bank
said in a statement.
It said most of the three banks' funds were short-term and
when clients withdrew large deposits it caused cash shortages at
the banks.
State-owned BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest lender by assets,
has been assigned to control the shares owned by the state in
the new bank, Governor Nguyen Van Binh was quoted as saying by
the state-run news website, VNExpress (vnexpress.net).
"This morning the state bank has approved the merge of three
banks based in Ho Chi Minh City, namely De Nhat, Tin Nghia and
Saigon Commercial Bank," Binh was quoted as telling a briefing
in Hanoi on Tuesday.
De Nhat is the Vietnamese name for The First Commercial
Bank, or Ficombank.
"The central bank has supported the banks' liquidity so the
situation is better," he said, adding the merger was reached on
voluntary basis.
BIDV's ROLE
Binh said the cost of restructuring the three banks was not
immediately available. He said BIDV will prevent the new bank
from going bankrupt.
Last month Binh told the National Assembly that the central
bank was working to restructure the domestic banking sector and
will allow mergers among ailing banks. The process will last
until 2013, Binh has said.
The three banks, which do not have any foreign investment in
them, are among Vietnam's 40 partly private lenders. The total
assets of the three stood at a combined 154 trillion dong ($7.33
billion) as of Sept. 30, or 38 percent of BIDV's total assets.
Hanoi-based BIDV, or the Bank for Investment and Development
of Vietnam, said it will sell 3 percent of its shares in an
initial public offering on Dec. 28 before selling a 15 percent
stake to a foreign strategic investor. [ID:nL4E7MU1BB]
Vietnamese banks have been facing a dilemma as they need to
provide funds for the country's ambitious economic growth while
also need to help fight annual inflation of around 20 percent
since May.
Bad debt in the banking system is projected to rise to
3.6-3.8 percent of loans at the year end from 3.3 percent now,
the central bank has said. [ID:nL4E7MP053]
"Credit growth averaging close to 30 percent annually over
the last decade has created vulnerability to macro instability
and we’ve seen this vulnerability materialise over and over
during the last four years," World Bank country director for
Vietnam, Victoria Kwakwa, told Vietnam donors.
She said Vietnam’s macroeconomic and real sector
fundamentals were weakening so "addressing these issues is
critical for laying the foundations for stronger competitiveness
that will help Vietnam succeed in a more challenged global
context."
