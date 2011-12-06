(For other news from the 2012 Reuters Investment Outlook
Summit, click here)
* Consumer mkts seen fueling China, Indonesia opportunities
* "Above average" volatility clouds potential deals-Chae
* Industrials segment seen falling out of favour
(Adds comments, main growth industries, global volatility)
By Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Dec 6 Blackstone Group L.P. (BX.N)
sees China and Southeast Asia as top destinations for Asia
investments next year as it aims to benefit from buoyant
consumer markets there, the Asia-Pacific head of the private
equity firm said on Tuesday.
"Certainly China will remain a core focus for us. We are
long-term very bullish about China," Michael Chae told the 2012
Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong. "Southeast Asia,
and Indonesia in particular, we also think is quite
interesting."
But Chae, a former senior partner with Blackstone in New
York, was quick to caution that Asia has not decoupled from the
West, and that volatility in Asia and global markets is
affecting investment decisions now and into 2012.
"There's an above-average level of uncertainty around macro
conditions in this region and globally, which makes it a really
intellectually interesting time to be alive and to be
investing," he said.
Chae, who took over his role as head of Blackstone for the
region in January this year, said consumption remains the core
theme for investments in growth markets like China. Companies in
consumer retail, healthcare and healthcare products,
pharmaceuticals and leisure will be among the focus for
Blackstone.
"In China and some of the other emerging markets in Asia,
this is sort of a truism by now for investors, domestic
consumption growth, growth of the middle class and urbanization
themes," he said.
'LOOMING EXCESS CAPACITY'
Chae pointed to industrials as a sector that has fallen out
of favour for some countries, including China.
"People see looming excess capacity, people see slowing
export demand. Those are real headwinds."
Though macroeconomic headwinds could create interesting
buying opportunities, a surge in volatility has made investing
beyond distressed assets a challenge, he added.
"You have to plan for the worst, which makes investing other
than in a distressed situation harder today," Chae said.
(For summit blog: blogs.reuters.com/summits/)
(For more on the Reuters 2012 investment outlook Summit, see
[ID:nL5E7N22H])
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty, Nishant Kumar, Alex
McMillan and Chyen-yee Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((stephen.aldred@thomsonreuters.com)(+852 2912 6609)(Reuters
Messaging: stephen.aldred.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: INVESTMENT SUMMIT/BLACKSTONE
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.