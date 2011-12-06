(For other news from the 2012 Reuters Investment Outlook Summit, click here)

* Consumer mkts seen fueling China, Indonesia opportunities

* "Above average" volatility clouds potential deals-Chae

* Industrials segment seen falling out of favour

(Adds comments, main growth industries, global volatility)

By Stephen Aldred and Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Dec 6 Blackstone Group L.P. (BX.N) sees China and Southeast Asia as top destinations for Asia investments next year as it aims to benefit from buoyant consumer markets there, the Asia-Pacific head of the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

"Certainly China will remain a core focus for us. We are long-term very bullish about China," Michael Chae told the 2012 Reuters Investment Outlook Summit in Hong Kong. "Southeast Asia, and Indonesia in particular, we also think is quite interesting."

But Chae, a former senior partner with Blackstone in New York, was quick to caution that Asia has not decoupled from the West, and that volatility in Asia and global markets is affecting investment decisions now and into 2012.

"There's an above-average level of uncertainty around macro conditions in this region and globally, which makes it a really intellectually interesting time to be alive and to be investing," he said.

Chae, who took over his role as head of Blackstone for the region in January this year, said consumption remains the core theme for investments in growth markets like China. Companies in consumer retail, healthcare and healthcare products, pharmaceuticals and leisure will be among the focus for Blackstone.

"In China and some of the other emerging markets in Asia, this is sort of a truism by now for investors, domestic consumption growth, growth of the middle class and urbanization themes," he said.

'LOOMING EXCESS CAPACITY'

Chae pointed to industrials as a sector that has fallen out of favour for some countries, including China.

"People see looming excess capacity, people see slowing export demand. Those are real headwinds."

Though macroeconomic headwinds could create interesting buying opportunities, a surge in volatility has made investing beyond distressed assets a challenge, he added.

"You have to plan for the worst, which makes investing other than in a distressed situation harder today," Chae said.

(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty, Nishant Kumar, Alex McMillan and Chyen-yee Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

