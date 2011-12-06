GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce after tech selloff; U.S. bond yields rise
Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Petrobras International Finance CO
Guarantor Petroleo Brasileiro SA
Issue Amount 700 million sterling
Maturity Date December 14, 2026
Coupon 6.25 pct
Reoffer price 97.826
Spread 370 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct July 2025 UKT
Payment Date December 12, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BB SECS, Bradesco BBI, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,
Deutsche Bank & Santanger GBM
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0718502007
