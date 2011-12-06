Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Petrobras International Finance CO

Guarantor Petroleo Brasileiro SA

Issue Amount 700 million sterling

Maturity Date December 14, 2026

Coupon 6.25 pct

Reoffer price 97.826

Spread 370 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct July 2025 UKT

Payment Date December 12, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BB SECS, Bradesco BBI, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC,

Deutsche Bank & Santanger GBM

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0718502007

Data supplied by International Insider.