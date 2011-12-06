* Adj EPS C$1.27 vs est C$1.31

* M&I takeover drives profit

* Capital markets profit weighs

(Adds details, background)

DEC 6 - Bank of Montreal's (BMO.TO) quarterly profit rose 21 percent, slightly less than expected, as a gain from its acquisition of a big U.S. Midwest banking group offset weaker capital markets.

Canada's fourth-largest bank said on Tuesday it earned a net C$897 million or C$1.34 a share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$739 million, or C$1.24.

On an adjusted basis, profit came in at C$1.27 a share. Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of $1.31 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The result was helped by the contribution from Marshall & Ilsley, a Wisconsin-based bank that BMO acquired for $4 billion in July.

The acquisition more than doubles BMO's U.S. branch network and helped boost profit from the U.S. personal and commercial bank unit more than three-fold to C$156 million during the quarter.

That overshadowed 30 percent drop in profit at the bank's capital markets division, which earned C$149 million, the bank said.

BMO is the fifth Canadian bank to report year-end results.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) all reported stronger-than-expected results last week, but market reaction has been mixed due to concerns about Europe's debt crisis.

