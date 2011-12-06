* Says report contains factual errors, is misleading
* Says article assumptions relating to advt links, games
model wrong
* Shares up 5 pct
Dec 6 China's Qihoo 360 Technology Co
QIHU.N denied once again a report that alleged the online
services provider was either committing fraud or was misleading
Wall Street about its revenue model.
Qihoo described the report by Citron Research, an online
stock commentary website, as factually incorrect and based on
speculation.
The report from Dec. 5 expanded on allegations first
published earlier last month.
In its latest article, Citron alleged, among other things,
that Qihoo was inflating the number of paid advertising links on
its website and had also bloated the revenue numbers it earned
from each user who played games on its website.
The online research firm alleged that Qihoo had no more than
60-65 paid advertising links, which it estimated by comparing
Qihoo's site to rival websites' models, as well as from data
from a Wall Street brokerage.
In response, Beijing-based Qihoo, which has a market value
of about $2 billion, said there were a total of 125 to 130 paid
links on its website, which it charges on a per-link basis and
not on a per-customer basis, as Citron had assumed.
Therefore, certain customer's multiple links which are on
the page were not duplicates, the company said, citing the
elimination of such links in Citron's article.
Qihoo also said its web games were not massively multiplayer
like those of competitors -- that generate lower revenue per
user -- as assumed by Citron.
Shares of the company rose 5 percent to $18.45 in Tuesday
morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They have fallen
40 percent since the beginning of the year.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Kurian)
