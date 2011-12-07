* Shares extend losses to 5.5 percent

* Dec sales set to fall about 9 percent y/y, 6 pct m/m

(Recasts with company and analyst comment)

TAIPEI, Dec 7 HTC Corp (2498.TW) said on Wednesday it has no plans for now to change its fourth-quarter sales guidance, as shares in the world's No.4 smartphone maker fell over 5 percent on concern its sales decline may not moderate from a 30 percent drop in November.

HTC, one of few Taiwanese firms with a global brand, needs to restore investor confidence that it can quickly turn around its faltering sales.

But it has no fresh models lined up until early next year and existing models have lost ground to Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone and Samsung's (005930.KS) Galaxy, prompting calls for a change of tack in a fast-moving and fickle market.

On Tuesday, HTC reported a 30 percent drop in November sales from the previous month, disappointing investors used to its double- and even triple-digit growth rates.

After the fall in November sales to T$30.94 billion, HTC now has to moderate revenue decline to around T$29 billion in December, down 6 percent from November and 9 percent from a year ago, to meet its lowered estimate of T$104 billion for the fourth quarter.

On Nov. 23 HTC shocked markets with a second warning of lower fourth-quarter revenue, seeing a fall to the same level as the fourth quarter of 2010, which would be around T$104 billion

($3.4 billion).

Spokeswoman Annie Lu said on Wednesday the company had no plans at the moment to revise its fourth-quarter forecast. She declined to comment on December sales.

HTC's chief financial officer also declined to comment.

"December sales are also expected to be lower than November because HTC is still facing the same issue, which is competition from Apple and Samsung," said KGI Securities analyst Richard Ko.

"But I don't think it'll cut its forecast again, even though there have been times it has missed guidance within a 5 percent range in the past."

At 0315 GMT, HTC dropped 5.5 percent to T$433, down by one fifth from two weeks ago when it issued the warning. The stock is hovering around its lowest level in more than a year and tumbled 64 percent from this year's peak of T$1,238 hit at the end of April.

HTC had a fairytale ride in 2010 and early 2011, with its shares more than tripling in the 14 months to April 2011 and sales growing four-fold in one and a half years as consumers snapped up its innovative phones with their distinctive large clock numerals.

But squeezed between Apple's huge offering of apps for its phones and Samsung's big marketing budget, HTC's Desire, Sensation and Wildfire models have struggled to maintain the momentum.

It has said it will unveil new models in the new year, which it said will be better and more competitive, and will include new LTE phones for the U.S. market. [ID:nL4E7MS033]

"I'm not so optimistic that HTC will see a growth in sales in the first quarter because the new LTE phones it is betting on are high-end products with other strong players in the segment and they may not help the company to turnaround so quickly.

"HTC has to improve its phone factors and battery size in order to attract more customers.

HTC also faces a final determination from a US trade commission next Wednesday in its acrimonious legal disputes with Apple.

($1 = 30.2170 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing and Miyoung Kim)

