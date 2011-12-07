Airports of Thailand and Loxley could see a potential crossover of their 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Averages, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Both Airports of Thailand and Loxley are in an uptrend, trading above their 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Averages. The MACD is above the 0 line for both stocks and shows a potential HOOK pattern.

Airports of Thailand is the country's main airport operator, while Loxley is a telecoms network provider.

For a technical view on Airports of Thailand:

link.reuters.com/rut45s

For a technical view on Loxley:

link.reuters.com/sut45s

CONTEXT:

A 50-Day and 200-Day crossover is a trading signal. A "buy" signal is triggered, when the 50-Day goes above the 200-Day moving average and is called a 'Golden Cross'.

A "sell" signal is triggered when the 50-Day crosses and goes below the 200-Day moving average and is called a 'Death Cross'. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)