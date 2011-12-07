SYDNEY Dec 7 The first tropical cyclone
of the Australian summer season has formed and was moving across
the Indian Ocean towards west Australia on Wednesday, but was
not expected to affect coastal communities, the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology said.
"While the system may strengthen in the short term, for now
it is expected to weaken well off the West Australian coast
during Friday or early on Saturday," a bureau spokesman said.
Cyclone Alenga was moving east-southeast at seven knots (8
miles per hour, 13km per hour) and packing maximum wind speeds
of between 125 and 164 knots, according to the bureau.
At 0830 GMT, Alenga was located some 2,000 kms east of the
shipping hub of Port Hedland.
The 400 km stretch of Indian Ocean coastline between Port
Hedland and the Exmouth Gulf is a key shipping and loading zone
for much of the iron ore mined in Australia. It is also the most
cyclone prone region in the country.
Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton
and Fortescue Metals Group are among major companies
with mining and shipping operations in the area. Woodside
Petroleum is also active in offshore oil and gas
production in the region.
The bureau warned in October the region was facing a 65
percent chance of being hit by more than seven cyclones during
the November to April tropical storm season.
Cyclone Alenga was expected intensify as it moved eastwards,
with maximum wind gusts of up to 224 km per hour before slowly
losing strength over the next two days, according to the bureau.