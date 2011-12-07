SYDNEY Dec 7 The first tropical cyclone of the Australian summer season has formed and was moving across the Indian Ocean towards west Australia on Wednesday, but was not expected to affect coastal communities, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said.

"While the system may strengthen in the short term, for now it is expected to weaken well off the West Australian coast during Friday or early on Saturday," a bureau spokesman said.

Cyclone Alenga was moving east-southeast at seven knots (8 miles per hour, 13km per hour) and packing maximum wind speeds of between 125 and 164 knots, according to the bureau.

At 0830 GMT, Alenga was located some 2,000 kms east of the shipping hub of Port Hedland.

The 400 km stretch of Indian Ocean coastline between Port Hedland and the Exmouth Gulf is a key shipping and loading zone for much of the iron ore mined in Australia. It is also the most cyclone prone region in the country.

Rio Tinto , BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group are among major companies with mining and shipping operations in the area. Woodside Petroleum is also active in offshore oil and gas production in the region.

The bureau warned in October the region was facing a 65 percent chance of being hit by more than seven cyclones during the November to April tropical storm season.

Cyclone Alenga was expected intensify as it moved eastwards, with maximum wind gusts of up to 224 km per hour before slowly losing strength over the next two days, according to the bureau.