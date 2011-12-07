BRIEF-Hamilton Lane says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017
* Hamilton Lane Inc says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017
December 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
Issue Amount 600 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 22, 2017
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.612
Payment Date December 22, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA-(S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme
ISIN CH0144934319
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Hamilton Lane Inc says final closing of Hamilton Lane strategic opportunities fund 2017
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion