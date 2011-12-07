December 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd

Issue Amount 600 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 22, 2017

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.612

Payment Date December 22, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ZKB & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A1 (Moody's), AA-(S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance programme

ISIN CH0144934319

