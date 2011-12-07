HONG KONG Dec 7 Media mogul Run Run Shaw, the 104-year old chairman of Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB) , Hong Kong's biggest TV operator, will retire as chairman at the end of this year, the company said on Wednesday.

Shaw, who created a media empire in Asia spanning from movies to TV, will be appointed chairman emeritus of TVB after he relinquishes his post as chairman, a post he has held for 30 years, TVB said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shaw, who set up Hong Kong's biggest free-to-air television operator TVB in 1967, will be replaced by deputy chairman Norman Leung, who will assume chairmanship on Jan. 1, 2012, the company said.

"Sir Run Run Shaw has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board, and that he is not aware of any matter relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company," TVB said.

Shaw was born in 1907 in Ningbo, in the Chinese province of Zhejiang.

The statement came after Hong Kong markets closed. On Wednesday, TVB's shares ended 1.3 percent lower, lagging the main Hang Seng Index's 1.6 percent rise.