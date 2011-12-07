* Starts Travelers, Allstate, Chubb, Aspen with outperform

* Starts Aon with underperform

* Expects premium rate firming to continue into 2012

Dec 7 Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Travelers (TRV.N), Allstate (ALL.N), Chubb (CB.N) and Aspen (AHL.N) with "outperform" ratings as it sees a price-firming momentum setting in the property and casualty insurance sector.

Throughout last year, insurers had found it difficult to raise premiums due to high unemployment and stiff competition but a spate of catastrophes have meant that insurers can now raise their premiums to cover the losses.

"We see a window of opportunity for homeowners' rates to continue hardening at a mid-to-high single-digit pace, driven by a flurry of storms/CATs pushing insurers to raise rates in unison (especially the mutuals), for which investors do not appear to be appreciating," analyst Michael Zaremski wrote in a note.

The brokerage expects the premium rate firming to continue into 2012, offset by a fall in investment income, record catastrophe losses and a cut in casualty capacity.

Credit Suisse initiated Aon Corp (AON.N) with underperform saying its competitors, such as Marsh & McLennan (MMC.N), continue to take share on the insurance brokerage side.

The brokerage has the following price targets on the companies' stocks: Company Price target Travelers $59 Allstate $31 Chubb $75 Aspen $29 Aon $44

(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5919; Reuters messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INSURERS/CREDITSUISSE

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.