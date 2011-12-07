December 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vallourec SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date February 14, 2017

Coupon 4.250

Reoffer price 99.379

Yield 4.383 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 331.30 bp

over the 3.75 pct April 01, 2017 DBR

Payment Date December 14, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan,

Natixis & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011149947

