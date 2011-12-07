December 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vallourec SA
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date February 14, 2017
Coupon 4.250
Reoffer price 99.379
Yield 4.383 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 331.30 bp
over the 3.75 pct April 01, 2017 DBR
Payment Date December 14, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan,
Natixis & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011149947
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.