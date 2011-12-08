MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian sugar prices fell on
Thursday tracking a sharp drop in world markets and demand was
sluggish in the local spot markets amid rising supplies in the
crushing season, dealers said.
* The key December sugar on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.27 percent at 2,955 rupees
per 100 kg by 4:56 p.m.
* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state,
the most traded S-variety fell 0.33 percent to 2,981 rupees
($57.6) per 100 kg.
* "Steep correction in the overseas market was putting
pressure on prices," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF
Global Commodities India.
London's March white sugar futures on Liffe closed
down $21.80 at $603.60 a tonne on Wednesday.
*"Millers were also agreeing to sell at lower prices as they
wanted to generate cash for farmers' payment," Bansod said.
Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price
immediately after harvesting or within a fortnight of
harvesting.
* India's sugar output rose 22.2 percent in the first two
months of the new season from October despite crushing delays in
its top producing state, a leading industry body said on Monday.
* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million
tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government
statement on the website showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight
after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in
three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
($1=51.75 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)