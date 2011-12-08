MUMBAI Dec 8 Indian sugar prices fell on Thursday tracking a sharp drop in world markets and demand was sluggish in the local spot markets amid rising supplies in the crushing season, dealers said.

* The key December sugar on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.27 percent at 2,955 rupees per 100 kg by 4:56 p.m.

* In the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 0.33 percent to 2,981 rupees ($57.6) per 100 kg.

* "Steep correction in the overseas market was putting pressure on prices," said Ashwini Bansod, a senior analyst at MF Global Commodities India.

London's March white sugar futures on Liffe closed down $21.80 at $603.60 a tonne on Wednesday.

*"Millers were also agreeing to sell at lower prices as they wanted to generate cash for farmers' payment," Bansod said. Mills usually pay farmers a large chunk of the cane price immediately after harvesting or within a fortnight of harvesting.

* India's sugar output rose 22.2 percent in the first two months of the new season from October despite crushing delays in its top producing state, a leading industry body said on Monday.

* India has issued a formal order for exports of 1 million tonnes of sugar under unrestricted exports, a government statement on the website showed on Monday, nearly a fortnight after a ministerial panel allowed such exports.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

($1=51.75 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Harish Nambiar)