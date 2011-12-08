Dec 08- Despite concerns related to current economic, capital, and political pressures, Fitch Ratings' outlook for the U.S. municipal =water and sewer sector is stable, according to a report issued today. Fitch says the sector remains strong overall and should sustain its stability through the year even though negative rating actions have accelerated in the past few years.

'Most systems exhibit more than sufficient financial flexibility,' said Doug Scott, Managing Director at Fitch. 'However, timely rate recovery will be important to ensure full cost recovery and preserve financial margins.'

Fitch's assessment for continued sector performance in 2012 relies on five elements: water and sewer systems' sound fundamentals; positive financial results; moderate debt profiles; limited cost escalation; and relatively stable regulatory environment. These factors have played a key role in insulating the sector from the current economic climate.

