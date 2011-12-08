December 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vinci SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.318
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 320.4 bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date December 19, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Natixis, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale
CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0011164888
